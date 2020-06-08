Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CORT. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CORT opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.15. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.