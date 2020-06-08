Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura increased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.96.

Shares of CRBP opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $8.66.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara White purchased 15,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after buying an additional 360,244 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 36,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 33,743 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

