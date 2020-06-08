Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Pentair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NYSE:PNR opened at $41.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

