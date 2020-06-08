Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

TCFC opened at $23.96 on Friday. Community Financial Cor has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Community Financial Cor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,669,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

