Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns Community Bank of Tri-County (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including the acceptance of deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. It also offers telephone and Internet banking services. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. Commercial lending consists of both secured and unsecured loans. The Community Financial Corporation, formerly known as Tri-County Financial Corporation, is based in Waldorf, Maryland. “

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock opened at $23.96 on Thursday. Community Financial Cor has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Financial Cor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 33.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 35.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (TCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.