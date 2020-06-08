Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,638,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,895,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

