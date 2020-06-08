Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $57.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Dyk Robert Van purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Also, Director Michael Jr. Massood purchased 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $43,777.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

