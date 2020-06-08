Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich Sells 3,153 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,900 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,524 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

