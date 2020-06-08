CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIR. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti dropped their target price on CIRCOR International from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. The company has a market cap of $460.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.72. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $192.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 441.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

