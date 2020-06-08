Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Cigna worth $61,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cigna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after buying an additional 229,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after buying an additional 2,206,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,067,000 after buying an additional 139,718 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,955,559 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,407,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.95.

CI traded up $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.12. The company had a trading volume of 65,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,234. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day moving average of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,139,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total transaction of $541,445.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,168. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

