Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Boosted by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 56,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,319. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

