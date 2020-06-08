Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Chubb worth $54,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Chubb by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Chubb by 53.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,431 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Chubb by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,754,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.07. 85,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.87.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.