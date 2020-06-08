Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

CQP opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

