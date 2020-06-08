Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020 // Comments off

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

CQP opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.