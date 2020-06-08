Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNG opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Get Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.