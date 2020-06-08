CFun (CFUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded 312.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, CFun has traded 56.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CFun has a total market capitalization of $24,126.29 and $2.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CFun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $10.39, $13.77 and $7.50.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.25 or 0.01973277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00179052 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00120178 BTC.

CFun Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 coins. The official website for CFun is www.cfunproject.com . CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

CFun Coin Trading

CFun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $32.15, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $10.39, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

