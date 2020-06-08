Centersquare Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 695.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,872,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,657. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

