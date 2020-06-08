Centersquare Investment Management LLC Takes $48,000 Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,332. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.30.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

