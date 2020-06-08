Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $2,198,000. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.66. 156,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.