Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of LNT stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,799. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

