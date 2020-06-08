Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 2,681,510 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,681,510 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 752,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 235,446 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 865,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DRH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

