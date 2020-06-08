Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.13. 757,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,732. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

