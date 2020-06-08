Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $573,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 92,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. UBS Group upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 106,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,181. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

