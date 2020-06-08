Centersquare Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 473.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 58,131 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $451,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $635,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 89.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $88.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.98. 49,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

