Centersquare Investment Management LLC Invests $49,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.