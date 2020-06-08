Centersquare Investment Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 269.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

NYSE ED traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,509. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

