Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,711 shares of company stock worth $761,599. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.46. 51,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

