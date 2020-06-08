Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.15. 1,105,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,920. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

