Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,589 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Centene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Centene by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,686 shares of company stock worth $6,880,113. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

