CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CELYAD SA/ADR from $44.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered CELYAD SA/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CELYAD SA/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,907 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CELYAD SA/ADR during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELYAD SA/ADR Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

