Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ CVM opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Cel-Sci has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04.
Cel-Sci Company Profile
