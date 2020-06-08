Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cel-Sci (NASDAQ:CVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ CVM opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Cel-Sci has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

