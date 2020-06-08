CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.08.

CECE opened at $6.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $229.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

