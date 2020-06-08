Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $436.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.24. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The business had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 661,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 504,820 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 453,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after buying an additional 303,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 242,277 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

