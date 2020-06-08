Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

CBIO stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.39.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

