Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

