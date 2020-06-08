Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $44,158,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 571,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 544,186 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

