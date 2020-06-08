Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $44,158,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Catalent by 81.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Catalent by 278.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 571,605 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Catalent by 67.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 544,186 shares during the period.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.65. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

