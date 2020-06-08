CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CABGY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CARLSBERG AS/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CARLSBERG AS/S stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.83. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73.

CARLSBERG AS/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

