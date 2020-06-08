Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

