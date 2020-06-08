Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,625 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Pentair worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $79,705,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pentair by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 225,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Pentair by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 320,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 57,151 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.37. 250,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.