Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 81,729 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 76.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 81,729 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 34,274 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Garmin by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.65. 16,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,745. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

