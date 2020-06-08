Canaccord Genuity Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $44.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Dollarama from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of DLMAF opened at $36.05 on Friday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

