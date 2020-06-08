Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLXT. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Calyxt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Calyxt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Calyxt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Shares of CLXT stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $14.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 455.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Calyxt by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calyxt by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Calyxt by 3,558.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

