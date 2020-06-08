Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,960,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.24% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $85,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 235,036 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 127,689 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of NYSE COG traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.73. 234,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,841. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

