Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 656.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,346 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $59,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,622,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares during the period. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

BAM traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

