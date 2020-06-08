Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $360.00 at Citigroup

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $303.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Broadcom stock opened at $317.08 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 476,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,980,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Broadcom by 6,326.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 48,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 47,577 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

