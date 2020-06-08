Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Cut to Hold at Investec

Investec lowered shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Britvic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCF opened at $9.93 on Friday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

