British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTI. ValuEngine cut shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after acquiring an additional 610,881 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.