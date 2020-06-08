Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Decreased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 41,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 916,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,215,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 67,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 129,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,181,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,873,227. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

