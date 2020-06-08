Brent D. Lang Sells 14,336 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VCRA stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.32 million, a P/E ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.02.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCRA. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

