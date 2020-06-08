Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Boeing worth $69,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Boeing by 330.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 584,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $87,125,000 after acquiring an additional 448,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.77.

NYSE:BA traded up $22.27 on Monday, hitting $227.70. 52,273,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,887,072. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.66. The company has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.